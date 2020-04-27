Resources
Stephen Etmanski Obituary
Bridgeville, DE - Stephen Marcel Etmanski, 66, of Bridgeville, DE, husband of Sharon Wilmer Etmanksi, passed away on April 24, 2020 at his residence.

Born on December 24, 1953 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of the late Raymond Etmanski and Jeannine Beland Taylor and husband, Alfred Taylor. Stephen was a retired Certified FAA Designated Airworthiness Representative for the US Navy and was a member of the Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club. He loved classic cars, airplanes, hockey, football and fishing.

Other than his wife, Sharon, Stephen is survived by daughters, Audra Fisher of Bridgeville, DE, Tamala Miles and husband, Lee of Saxis; two grandchildren, Lauren Miles of Hopeville, VA and Aubrey Miles III of Saxis; two sisters, Marlene and Raymonde; a brother, Mark; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a very large extended family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
