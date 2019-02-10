Stephen Francis Evans, Sr.



Salisbury - Stephen Francis Evans, Sr, 60, passed away on February 1, 2019 at his home in Salisbury, Maryland. He was born on March 2, 1958 in Salisbury, Maryland to Patricia Morgan Evans and the late Marion F. Evans, Jr.



Steve was a native Eastern Shoreman born and raised in Salisbury. He graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1976. He received a 3-year full ROTC Scholarship and attended Western Maryland College in Westminster, MD where he received a BA degree in history and met the one who got away, Dawn. While at WMC he was Pledge President, Rush Chairman ("Damn Glad to Meet You") and President of a National Phi Delta Theta fraternity.



Upon graduation he was given a Regular Army commission from the ROTC Program at WMC in May 1980. During his sophomore year he earned his Jump Wings. He was stationed at Fort Bliss and Fort Hood in Texas where he was an Air Defense Artillery Officer. He rose to the rank of Captain in 3 years and 3 months. He chose to leave the service after his 4-year commitment to return to the Eastern Shore. (He had sand in his shoes.) He worked in the local automobile industry for 10 years at Town Toyota as Service Manager and 9 years at Preston Automotive Group as Customer Relation Manager.



Steve was an avid lover of sports. He played Salvation Army Football 9-12 Year Olds for the Green Terrors, he played on WI Hi's JV team, he was on the Varsity team for 4 years, he also participated in track and field as a miler and made it to States his junior year. He played Little League Baseball for Rotary and VFW in Pony League. He was a member of the Pony League Championship team under Coach Joe "Hubba Hubba" Long. He followed in his father's footsteps and started umpiring LL Baseball at 13. He umpired baseball for 33 years for East Wicomico LL, Salisbury Pony League and Colt League. His passion was umpiring LL baseball at the age of 18 he attended LL Umpiring School in Williamsport, PA. He was forced to stop umpiring due to the onset of MS. He was also a fan of the Redskins, Orioles, Washington Nationals, Maryland Terps and Notre Dame.



Steve was preceded in death by his father; his paternal grandparents, Marion F. Evans, Sr. and Alice Robertson Evans; maternal grandparents, Emerson Morgan and Clara Jones Morgan; and an uncle, Wayne E. Evans.



In addition to his mother, Steve is survived by his son Stephen Francis Evans, Jr. and wife, Minnie, of Port St. Joe, FL; his daughter, Samantha L. Evans of Port St. Joe, FL; his sister, Alison E. Soper and husband Stewart of Salisbury; his step-grandchildren, Kapril Darnall and Brian Darnall; grandchildren, James (Jiffy) Smith and Brook Lynn Smith all of Port St. Joe, FL. He is also survived by his favorite niece, Katherine Soper; and nephews, Brian Soper and wife, Laura, and Dale Soper, wife Kennedy and their three daughters, Elizabeth, Louise, Kate. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles, George and Phyliss White, Ronald and Janet Morgan, Virginia Evans; and several cousins. Steve will also be missed by his one-time adversary, Phi Delta Theta brother and caregiver, Rick "Feet" Fulton; and fraternity brothers "Wally", "Beaver", "Poopsi", "Wac", and Paul Lewis. Additionally, his faithful companion Malibu, who will always be by his side. The family would like to thank Brittney Webster, Jill Porter, CRNP, NP and her staff for your care, support and friendship.



A Visitation will take place on Monday, Feb. 11 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury, MD 21804. A Funeral will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 1:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Services will be officiated by Rev. Bob Miller and Rev. Dr. Dan Rich of Bethesda United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to East Wicomico Little League, Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) or a . Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary