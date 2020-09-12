Dr. Stephen Gregg Hardy
Salisbury - Dr. Stephen Gregg Hardy, 57, of Salisbury, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home. Born in West Palm Beach, FL, he was the son of Jesse Wilton Hardy and Margaret Hall Hardy of Salisbury.
Passionate about history and education, Stephen earned a master's degree and a doctorate in early American history from the University of Maryland at College Park and a bachelor's in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He worked at Salisbury University as the Director of Advancement Services. Previously, he worked in a related position at the College of William and Mary and as administrative and associate director of the Maryland Humanities Council. He enjoyed visiting museums and historic sites, listening to baroque music, and watching football, but most of all, he enjoyed being with his wife and helping other people.
He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Beatriz Betancourt Hardy; a sister, Sharon Kay Hardy of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; a sister-in-law, Adela Jabine of Silver Spring, MD; two brothers-in-law, Ernest Betancourt & his wife Basia of Bethesda, MD, and Luis Betancourt & his wife Kellye of Harrisonburg, VA; and other extended family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of His Life on Friday, September 18 at 4 p.m. at the Alumni House Miller Garden at Salisbury University. Please register here if attending in person: https://tinyurl.com/Stephenmemorial
. Due to COVID-19, services will also be live-streamed at the time of the ceremony at https://vimeo.com/456730636
Contributions may be made in his memory to the Stephen G. Hardy Scholarship with the Salisbury University Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 2655, Salisbury, MD 21802, or online at https://giving.salisbury.edu/campaigns/stephen-g-hardy-scholarship-1
