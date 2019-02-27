Stephen Michael Pusey



Salisbury - With deepest sorrow, we announce that Stephen Michael Pusey, 49, of Salisbury, our beloved husband, father, son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, he was the beloved son of Stephen W. Pusey and Barbara Atkinson Herman of Salisbury. Michael graduated from Parkside High School in 1987 and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Construction Management Technology and Sciences from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He was a partner in the family business Terra Firma of Delmarva, where he worked in engineering and estimating. He appreciated the written word, was intrigued by American history and enjoyed music and playing his Ovation guitar. He was fearlessly loyal and a lifelong friend to many. He was most deeply devoted to his wife Jenny and two daughters, Josephine and Erin, and spent all of his free time teaching them to be kind and decent human beings. Michael considered his proudest accomplishment to be fatherhood. Stephen is survived by his parents Stephen W. Pusey and Barbara Atkinson Herman; his loving wife, Jenny; daughters Josephine "Josie" Hope and Erin Elizabeth; brother Christopher Pusey and his wife, Denise, of Ocean City; sister Amy Webster and her husband, David of Salisbury. He is also survived by his loving stepmother, Judy Gray; mother-in-law, Thelma Merrill; father-in-law Dennis McNelis and his wife Joye Lee McNelis; his stepsisters, Julie Hawkins and Jennifer Ehrenfeld; stepbrother, Matthew Herman; brother-in-law Nate Merrill, his wife Amber and their children Chloe and Chase; sister-in-law Becki Mingo Seamon and her husband Jesse; sister-in-law Whitney McNelis Wilkerson and her husband Michael; brother-in-law Connor McNelis; nephews, Dylan Pusey and Stephen Webster; nieces Carly and Claire Webster; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Calvin and Goldie Pusey, and maternal grandparents Frank and Lorraine Atkinson. A celebration in honor of Michael's life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Holloway Funeral Home at 1pm with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary