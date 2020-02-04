|
|
Stephen R. Conway, Sr.
West Chester, PA - Stephen R. Conway, Sr., 75 of West Chester, PA died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home.
Stephen was born June 10, 1944 in West Chester.
He was the husband of the late Alice Hiltebeitel Conway.
Steve was a member of St. Agnes Parish, the Fame Fire Company, the Knights of Columbus and Post 106. As a young man he enjoyed tinkering with and racing hot rods, hunting deer and pheasants and fishing. He coached L.A.F.A. West Chester little league football for many years.
A dedicated firefighter and life member of the Fame Fire Company No.3, Steve served as rescue Captain from 1974-76, Assistant Chief in 1977, and was Fire Chief from 1978-1980. His passion about firefighting training is what lead the efforts to obtain land and construct the West Chester Fire Department Training Center.
Steve worked in maintenance at Wyeth Labs in West Chester and then as a technician for Pfaudler Reactor Systems in Rochester, NY. Steve was considered a master mechanic and millwright, was a certified ASME Code Welder and became an expert in his field. He could fix anything. His drive and capabilities impressed those that he worked for and that worked beside him. He was President of Conway Mechanical, Inc.; his family-run business which thrived for 25 years providing repair and maintenance of glass lined chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.
Steve enjoyed many years of boating, fishing and eating crabs at his 2nd home in Ocean Pines, MD with his family and friends. He also spent much time camping and fishing at Janes Island State Park in Chrisfield, MD.
Stephen is survived by his loving children: Steve Conway, Jr., Suzie Conway Dombroskie (Joey) and Jennifer Conway, daughter-in-law Tara Conway, grandsons Kenneth and Seamus Conway, siblings James Conway, Debbie (Tom) Loftus, and Mary Lou (Richard) Baldwin.
He was preceded in death by his mother Anne Cosgrove Tigue, wife Alice E. Conway, son, Patrick B. Conway, sister Dolores Pankauskas, and brother Mark Tigue.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitations on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at DellaVecchia, Reilly Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc, 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA 19380; 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com and on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 9:00 am - 10:45 am; followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00.
Interment will private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the L.A.F.A P.O. Box 1311, West Chester, PA 19381.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020