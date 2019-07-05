Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Pittsville Cemetery
Stephen Richard Smith Obituary
Stephen Richard Smith

Salisbury - Stephen Richard Smith, 61, of Salisbury, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home. Born on July 26, 1957 in Bethesda, MD, he was the son of Phyllis Ruth Davis Smith and the late Ernest Smith.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 am at Pittsville Cemetery with Pastor Howard Travers officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times on July 5, 2019
