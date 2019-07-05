|
Stephen Richard Smith
Salisbury - Stephen Richard Smith, 61, of Salisbury, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home. Born on July 26, 1957 in Bethesda, MD, he was the son of Phyllis Ruth Davis Smith and the late Ernest Smith.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 am at Pittsville Cemetery with Pastor Howard Travers officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family or for the complete obituary, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 5, 2019