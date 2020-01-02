|
|
Steve Cornwall (Gerald Steven Cornwall)
Aztec, NM - Steve Cornwall (Gerald Steven Cornwall), 61 years old, a lifelong resident of Aztec, NM, born June 16, 1958 to Bobby Jo and Gerald William Cornwall, passed away on November 26, 2019. Steve is preceded in death by his beloved dog-ter Stella (yellow lab). He is survived by 4 children, Calvin Wayne Lee, Laura Ann Lee-Meyers, Stevie Cherie Cornwall, and Brett Michael Cornwall. His siblings are Ronnie Fincher, Judy Fincher-King, and Jennifer Cornwall-Lunsford. Having lived in Aztec his whole life Steve was fortunate to acquire a mass of friends who became as close as family to him.
Steve shared his creativity with his children, family, and friends through his playful and passionate personality. He was a talented welder and tradesman, creating his own company Cornwall Fabrication and Repair while working throughout San Juan County in various capacities.
In the last years of his life Steve lived with his mother as her caretaker and companion in his childhood home on Rio Pecos Rd. in Aztec. Though his earthly body has expired, he will live on in our memories through his passion for hunting, cooking, and welding, and his loyalty toward those he was closest to.
A memorial for Steve will be held in downtown Aztec for his friends and family on February 22, 2020 at Rubio's, from 2pm-4pm. His ashes will be spread at Tiffany Peak on Lloyd Olguin's property in Ignacio, Colorado in April or May 2020 (weather permitting). His friends or family wishing to attend the spreading of his ashes are encouraged to reach out to Lloyd Olguin or Stevie Cornwall for details. He will be laid to rest in the one place which he regarded as his "Heaven".
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020