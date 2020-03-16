|
|
Steven B. Glasgow
Princess Anne - Steven Bruce Glasgow, 62, of here passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD
Born in Salisbury on December 27, 1957, he was the son of the late Alfred and Joan (Lewis) Glasgow. Steve was an electrician. He owned and operated Glasgow Electric. He was a volunteer firefighter with Fruitland Volunteer Fire Dept., a NRA advocate, and avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt. Steve was well known for playing Santa Claus and loved doing it.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary "Shelley" Glasgow, sons Adam (Shannon) Glasgow of Salisbury, MD, Josh Glasgow of Pittsville, MD, and Nicholas Vetra of Princess Anne, MD, his favorite person, granddaughter Scarlett Glasgow, brother Kenny Glasgow of Princess Anne, MD, sisters Cindy Tarr of Fruitland, MD and Patricia Donovan of Baltimore, MD, several sisters and brothers in laws, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. A viewing and visitation will also be held from 6-8P.M. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Interment will be in Beechwood Cemetery and Seth Nelson will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to UMMS Foundation, 110 South Paca St. 9th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. This is for the University of Maryland's Transplant Program.
Due to the recent proclamation by Governor Larry Hogan, public gatherings are limited to 50 people per event. This means that we are allowed to have 50 people total for each viewing and 50 people for the funeral service. Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. deeply regrets any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your understanding and cooperation.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020