Steven Cook
Salisbury - No more break and run, no more eight ball corner pocket. Cookie broke his pool stick down for the last time December 30, 2019 peacefully as he slept. At the age of 54, his love for the "pool hall" has come to an end.
Steven Donald Cook was born December 24, 1965, the only child of Don and Eleanor Rae. He grew up in Siloam and with those Fruitland rebel rousers as best friends of which he spoke highly when sharing the memories of those shenanigans (you fellas know who you are) as a graduate of Parkside Class of '83, he played basketball and baseball but excelling greatly on the pitcher's mound. He also played locally with an outstanding group of young men, winning their way to the Big League World Series in 1984. During his time at Parkside, Steve discovered his love of carpentry and wood working of which became his bread and butter. Working initially with various contractors and home builders, he eventually went on to be a building contractor; with the help of some very talented carpenters, Chesapeake Quality Homes came to be until his health started to fail.
Cook Dog struggled a long hard battle with Diabetes most of his adult life. It seemed as though one complication or another kept jabbing at his soul. The one thing it never took from him was his love and desire for shooting APA pool. "A darn good shot" as he was often called, looked forward to his twice weekly nights at the "pool hall" These folks were his life, what brought him peace as he continued to fail. He took his matches seriously, always hoping for that win that would get him and the Shore Sharks back to Vegas. Thank you all for listening to his long winded, detaied stories and accepting him still with his vision loss, but yet never losing his ability to keep score. The one that was called to keep everyone else straight he'd say.
He wasn't ready to throw in the towel. There will be great void in the Salisbury APA. (Go get 'em Wednesday night Shore Sharks, get him back to Vegas).
He left us too soon. His mother Eleanor Forse, son Matt, best friend and son's mom Missy, fur baby Nyla and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws will cherish his memories forever, as will the many APA players he encountered over the years. His father Donald Cook left him way too soon in 1995, step-father Jack Forse in 2013.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9th at 7:00 pm, Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitation with the family will take place one hour prior. Casual dress requested by his son and a request that pool players unite Internment will be private in Siloam, MD. www.hollowayfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020