Steven Goodwin



Salisbury - Steven Lynn Goodwin, 56, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home. Born in Salem, VA, he was the son of Lawrence Miller Goodwin of Salem, VA and the late Mary "June" Richardson Goodwin.



Steve was a devoted member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church since 2006. He was involved as an usher leader on a weekly basis, as well as involved in many aspects of community outreach. Steve was always smiling and happy to serve those who came on the campus, from greeting folks in the parking lot, to ushering guests into a service and meeting their needs in any way he could. He was a valuable member of the Oak Ridge family.



Steve worked for CLEAResult / RCS / Delmarva Power in Sales. He was an avid sports fan spending a significant amount of time on baseball fields all over the region watching his son play with the shared support of his wife and daughter. He was a family man, and where you saw one Goodwin you saw all four! Steve was dedicated to loving his wife and children and being an exceptional husband and father by putting family at the center of everything he worked for and accomplished. When Steve wasn't working in the yard or washing the cars in the driveway, he loved gathering with other neighborhood families for cookouts and fun times. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending family summer vacations back home in Virginia on Smith Mountain Lake with his parents and his sister and her family enjoying the beauty of the area and the rewards of family time. At the very heart of Steve was his undeniable servant's heart and his kindness. He strived to be a good Christian man and husband, and his daily actions reflected his Christ-like character.



Steve is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Paula Elsey Goodwin; two children, Kyle S. Goodwin & his fiancée, Samantha Phillips of Salisbury, and Emily E. Goodwin of Salisbury; a sister, Teresa Ann Bland and husband Palmer of Roanoke, VA; two nieces, Tara Jones and husband Darrell, Ashley Bland, and a nephew, Tim Bland all of VA.



A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with a visitation starting at 11:30 am. Officiating will be Pastor Gordon Nock. A reception will be held immediately following the service on Oak Ridge's campus.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, Member Care Fund, 347 Tilghman Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, Maryland 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family. Published in The Daily Times on May 1, 2019