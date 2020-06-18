Steven Thomas Burton
Frankford - Steven Thomas Burton, age 61, of Frankford died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home. He was born in Dagsboro and was the son of the late Julian Thomas and Beatrice Louise (Lathbury) Burton.
Steven was a lifetime carpenter and in his free time loved fishing and sitting at Marvin's Market enjoying a cup of coffee or cold Dt. Dr. Pepper.
He is survived by two brothers, Jack (MaryBeth) Burton of Millsboro and Wayne Burton of Salisbury; two sisters, Penny (Gary) Meadows of Salisbury and Billie Jean Timmons of Seaford. Nieces, Hope Timmons, Amanda Riggin, Kaila Wilkerson; Nephews, Trevor Wilkerson, Brandon Mall, Shade Meadows, Timothy Timmons, William Burton and a host of great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wilkerson.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.