Steven Thomas Burton
1959 - 2020
Steven Thomas Burton

Frankford - Steven Thomas Burton, age 61, of Frankford died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home. He was born in Dagsboro and was the son of the late Julian Thomas and Beatrice Louise (Lathbury) Burton.

Steven was a lifetime carpenter and in his free time loved fishing and sitting at Marvin's Market enjoying a cup of coffee or cold Dt. Dr. Pepper.

He is survived by two brothers, Jack (MaryBeth) Burton of Millsboro and Wayne Burton of Salisbury; two sisters, Penny (Gary) Meadows of Salisbury and Billie Jean Timmons of Seaford. Nieces, Hope Timmons, Amanda Riggin, Kaila Wilkerson; Nephews, Trevor Wilkerson, Brandon Mall, Shade Meadows, Timothy Timmons, William Burton and a host of great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wilkerson.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Steve... one of the nicest person you would ever want to meet.. You are no longer suffering. R.I.P Steve...
Beverly Wells
Family
June 18, 2020
Clyde Hickman
Friend
