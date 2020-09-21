Stuart Melchor Stinchfield



Parsonsburg - It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of "Stu" on July 30, 2020. Stu was 84 when he passed peacefully in his home due to natural causes. He was under the loving care of his stepdaughter, Valerie.



Stu was born in New Jersey to Marian and Maxwell Stinchfield on June 20, 1936. He graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and had a love for all things mechanical; bikes, cars, motorcycles, etc. Eventually, Stu got into recreational scuba diving and opened a successful business, "Divers World," in Silver Springs, Maryland. After selling his business, Stu turned to commercial fishing and became Captain of the 155' clam boat "Montauk". From there he got on to tugboats for DuPont, operating up and down the East Coast. After retiring, Stu did small engine repair work out of his home.



Stu is predeceased by his parents, Marian and Maxwell, and two brothers, Edwin and Roger. He is survived by his children; son: Stuart "Mike" Stinchfield and his wife Tammie, son: Gary Stinchfield and his wife Virginia, daughter: Valerie DiFilippo, niece: Cathy Jennings, grandchildren: Brandon Stinchfield, Michelle Stinchfield, Sean Stinchfield, Sawyer Stinchfield, Savannah Stinchfield, Tony Butler, and Kobe DiFilippo, and great-grandchildren: Hayleigh, Finnegan, Wyatt, and Holden.









