1/1
Stuart Melchor Stinchfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stuart's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stuart Melchor Stinchfield

Parsonsburg - It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of "Stu" on July 30, 2020. Stu was 84 when he passed peacefully in his home due to natural causes. He was under the loving care of his stepdaughter, Valerie.

Stu was born in New Jersey to Marian and Maxwell Stinchfield on June 20, 1936. He graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and had a love for all things mechanical; bikes, cars, motorcycles, etc. Eventually, Stu got into recreational scuba diving and opened a successful business, "Divers World," in Silver Springs, Maryland. After selling his business, Stu turned to commercial fishing and became Captain of the 155' clam boat "Montauk". From there he got on to tugboats for DuPont, operating up and down the East Coast. After retiring, Stu did small engine repair work out of his home.

Stu is predeceased by his parents, Marian and Maxwell, and two brothers, Edwin and Roger. He is survived by his children; son: Stuart "Mike" Stinchfield and his wife Tammie, son: Gary Stinchfield and his wife Virginia, daughter: Valerie DiFilippo, niece: Cathy Jennings, grandchildren: Brandon Stinchfield, Michelle Stinchfield, Sean Stinchfield, Sawyer Stinchfield, Savannah Stinchfield, Tony Butler, and Kobe DiFilippo, and great-grandchildren: Hayleigh, Finnegan, Wyatt, and Holden.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved