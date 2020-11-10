Sue Ellen Bohler
SALISBURY - Sue Ellen Bohler, 61, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional after a courageous battle from Lung Cancer. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Edward Adkins and Doris Jane Bennett Adkins.
Sue was a 1977 graduate of Parkside High School and received an Associate's Degree of Nursing from Wor-Wic Community College, and a Bachelor's degree in Science from Wilmington University. She worked as an infection control registered nurse at Deer's Head Center for 13 years, retiring in 2006.
Sue is survived by her four children, Jackie Lowe of Hebron, Jamie Banks of Silver Spring, Nicholas Bohler and his wife Assel of Salisbury, and Matthew Bohler of Hebron; four grandchildren, Camille, Cameron, Kinslee, and Hudson; and a sister Laurie Adkins, and niece Jennifer Adkins of Salisbury.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, David Ronald Adkins.
Sue enjoyed her life to the fullest for as long as she was able. She loved warm weather and trips to the beach. Traveling, having recently visited Disney World with her daughter Jackie, her grandchildren Kinslee and Hudson, and her ex-husband Marlin Bohler in March 2020. She was the heart of her family, and her children and grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She loved celebrating holidays with her family, most notably her family dinners with holiday decor including her large snowman collection.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Mardela Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Alexa Rittenhouse of 3C USA Church officiating. A Celebration of Life will directly follow at the Wildflower Estate in Mardela Springs, MD.
Family would like to invite all who knew and loved Sue to attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.