Sue Hess
Sue Hess, of Baltimore and Salisbury MD, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the age of 87, at her Roland Park residence.
Born in 1932 in Baltimore, Sue received a Bachelor of Arts in English and a minor in Drama from Goucher college in 1953. In her last year in college, she was Class President of her senior class. Throughout her life, Sue was passionate about acting, directing, and performing in musicals, starring in Salisbury Community Theater of classics such as "Hello, Dolly", "Sound of Music", "Mame", and "Guys and Dolls."
In 1955, Sue moved to Salisbury and married the love of her life, John Hess, president and CEO of Hess Apparel, who would remain her partner for 40 years until his death in 1994. She was an active partner in his work on international buying trips and, became the voice of the company through her voiceovers on radio advertising spots.
A devoted patron of the arts, Sue has been a leader and staunch defender of the Arts in Maryland for over 40 years. Sue founded Maryland Citizens for the Arts (MCA) in 1977, and is the longest serving member on the Board of Trustees. Working on her own for the first three years at her kitchen table in Ocean City, Sue began forming a network of grassroots art supporters across the state.
Over the years, she has been instrumental in driving the tremendous change and growth for the arts in the state of Maryland. Her passion for the arts and her credibility with the state's elected leadership has yielded countless benefits for artists and audiences everywhere in her beloved State of Maryland. In his 2021 budget, Governor Hogan has requested $26 million to fund the Maryland State Arts Council, one of the largest in the nation, much to the credit of Maryland Citizens for the Arts and Sue Hess's lobbying efforts.
Beginning in 2009, MCA began giving out the "Sue Hess Maryland Arts Advocate of the Year Award," which recognizes an individual whose advocacy efforts have significantly increased support for and public recognition of the Arts in Maryland. When Sue retired as president of MCA in June 1998, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Governor's Arts Awards from Governor Parris Glendening.
Sue loved collecting art, singing and performing, and was always the life of the party. She lit up every room she walked into and was a devoted mother and grandmother. She left every organization she touched better than before she joined.
Sue leaves her beloved brother Joel Levin and his wife Joan; her three children, John Hess and his wife Carol, Pam Hess Gibson and her husband Bob, and Rick Hess and his wife Carol Ann; her eight grandchildren, Julie Hess, Michael & Aimee Hess, Rachel Gibson, Jessica Gibson, Avery Gibson, Rebecca Hess, Anna Hess, and Naomi Hess.
Memorial gifts may be made in Sue's name to the Maryland Citizens for the Arts, 120 W. North Avenue, Suite 302, Baltimore, MD 21201.
The family will be holding a private graveside service in Baltimore and will have a celebration of Sue's life later this year.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020