Susan DiBartolo
Ocean Pines - Susan Marie (Halstead) DiBartolo age 59 died on Wednesday July 31, 2019 in Berlin Maryland. Susie, as she was known to the family and friends, was born in Memphis Tennessee. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Charles Jr. and her father, Lt. Kenneth Halstead. She is survived by her two sons, T.C. DiBartolo and Chris DiBartolo, her mother, Carol (Strange) Halstead, her brothers John Halstead and his wife Cynthia, Frank Halstead and his wife Sally; sisters Linda Schrader and her husband Samuel, Patricia Litten and her husband Steve, Charlene Halstead and her partner Wayne Johnson and, Kathleen McWilliams and her husband George, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Susie worked as a website manager before her retirement and her move to Ocean Pines, Maryland. She loved her 2 German Shepherds and spending time on the beach. She was an avid reader, loved playing Jeopardy at home with her family and playing "Words with Friends" with all who were willing to challenge her. She also enjoyed gardening for the sport of it, even if her tomato plants didn't yield much fruit.
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 14, 2019