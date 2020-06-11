Susan Ellen Sigrist
Susan Ellen Sigrist

Pocomoke City - Susan Ellen Sigrist, 60, of Pocomoke City, died Sunday, May 31, at Carroll Hospital Center.

She was seventh of Paul and Joyce Sigrist's nine children, and she spent her life at Hayward's Lott -- known to friends and family as "The Farm" -- as her parents had wished.

She attended Somerset Community Services, where she had a wide circle of friends. She was part of the organization's Friendship Club and joined in its many outings. She was particularly proud of the bowling trophies she earned as part of that group.

At home, Sue loved watching horses, putting together puzzles, and making crafts that now adorn the homes of her family and friends. She collected photos of her nieces, nephews and cousins, along with T-shirts and sweaters from their schools and travels. Sue adored babies, and was delighted to meet the newest additions to her family. She was also known for her bone-crushing hugs, when saying hello or goodbye. Whether going about her day around the Eastern Shore or attending Mass at Holy Name of Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Sue always seemed to run into people she knew and loved.

She was always a teacher to her family and loved ones.

Sue was predeceased by her parents and her sister Jeanne Marie. She is survived by her siblings, Michael (Debbie) Sigrist of Pocomoke, Jeff (Peggy) Sigrist of Pocomoke, Pat (Bruce) Santoni of Westminster, Kathy Doyle (Bob Powell) of Salisbury, Terri (Bob) Mullineaux of Ft. Collins, Colo., Joy (Phil) Taylor of Salisbury and Jimmy (Sherri) Sigrist of Salisbury, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews around the country.

Arrangements are being handled by Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. There will be a private family graveside service at Quinton Cemetery in West Pocomoke. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, P.O. Box 179, Pocomoke City, MD 21851 or the charity of one's choice.

To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




Published in Worchester County Times & Somerset Herald & The Daily Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
