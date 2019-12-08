|
|
Susan Emerson
Jamesville - Susan H. Emerson, 93, of Jamesville, VA, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living (formerly The Hermitage) in Onancock, VA. She was predeceased by her dear husband, William G. Emerson.
Her career spanned almost 30 years with AT&T in New York City and New Jersey as a staff manager and later as a consultant and trainer.
Sue and Bill retired from New Jersey to the Eastern Shore of Virginia just over 30 years ago where they both found the perfect setting for their talents and passions. She was an active member of the Belle Haven Presbyterian Church, DAR, Master Gardeners, Jamesville Homemakers, Literary Council, CBES and ESVA Recycling-Environmental Group. She served as a docent at Ker Place and volunteered for many other organizations in VA and NJ. All benefitted from her leadership, energy and creativity.
She is survived her children: Marel Eager of Halifax, Nova Scotia; James Emerson and his wife Kathleen McCormack of Montrose, CO; Sarah Emerson of Jamesville, VA; and Carrie Block and her husband Dr. Robert Block of Rochester, NY; a brother, Rev. John Hunn and his wife Margaret of Willsboro, NY; sister, Jean Holton of Little River, SC; and sister-in-law, Jane Emerson of Virginia Beach, VA. Susan greatly enjoyed her 7 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved parents, Edward B. and Mary A. Hunn; sister, Mary Walker; and son-in-law, James Eager.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock with Rev. Keith Emerson, Pastor Robert Fletcher and Rev. William Moore officiating. Reception will follow. Interment will be in NJ at the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church Memorial Garden in the spring.
Memorial gifts in Susan's honor may be made to:
Douglass College Alumnae Association, New Brunswick, NJ; ESO Art Center, Bellehaven, VA; or Northampton Free Library, Nassawadox, VA.
Arrangements have been made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, VA.
Please visit www.doughtyfuneralhome.com to read the full and complete version of Susan's Obituary and to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019