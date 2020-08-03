Susan Humphreys Holland
Stockton - Susan Humphreys Holland, 65, passed away peacefully at her Stockton, MD home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born on November 1, 1954 in Fruitland, MD, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Humphreys and the late Betty Whittaker Humphreys.
Susan is survived by her two sons, Andrew Holland and Nathan Holland; two daughters, Shana Farlow and her husband John and Jennifer Holland, all of Stockton, MD; four grandchildren, Hailey and Chase Farlow and Brendon and Addyson Holland; three brothers, Charles Humphreys and his wife Christine of Petersburg, VA, Carroll Humphreys of New Church, VA and David Humphreys of Parsonsburg, MD.
Following graduation from Pocomoke High School in 1972, Susan went on to earn a Bachelor's of Arts degree from Salisbury University in 1979. Following the birth of her eldest son, Andrew, she entered Wor-Wic Community College to study nursing in order to assist in his treatment and care as a result of a debilitating illness. She became a Registered Nurse in 1989 and served PRMC for 20 years. It has been through Susan's unselfish, devoted care, with help from other family members that Andrew and Nathan have been able to remain at home into adulthood.
Susan is known for her musical talents, her classiness, her creativity, her intelligence, and her educational accomplishments. She sang in several weddings, taught piano lessons for years, was Valedictorian of her nursing class, and active for many years with the children's group at Beaver Dam Presbyterian church. She supported her children in all endeavors; sports, hobbies, and education. She passes on her independence and perseverance to both of her daughters.
A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held outside at her home on Little Mill Road in Stockton, MD on Saturday, August 08, 2020, at 11:00. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Due to limited seating; please bring your own chair. The service will be brief due to outside temperatures and COVID-19 guidelines. Pastor Barry Groh, Chaplain with Coastal Hospice, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Polar Bears International at www.polarbearsinternational.org
