|
|
Susan Lee Gray
Hebron - Susan L Gray, 65, died at her home in Hebron, MD on April 26, 2020 from cancer.
Born March 11, 1955 in Harrisburg, PA, Susan grew up in Salisbury, MD and was a graduate of Bennett High School. She earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Social work from Salisbury University. She was a foster parent recruiter at The Arrow Project, Pressley Ridge, and MENTOR Maryland. In 2008, Susan became a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She was a therapist with Pine Bluff Counseling prior to joining Lower Shore Clinic in 2011, where she was employed until her death. She was also a consultant at Genesis Nursing Home and an adjunct professorat Salisbury University. Susan attended Nelson's Memorial United Methodist Church in Hebron, and was a member of several professional organizations.
Sue's grandchildren were the light of her life. She loved taking them for ice cream, to the boardwalk in Ocean City, and snuggling with them on the couch. Sue also enjoyed reading, cooking and going to the beach with her family.
Survivors include her husband James Gray (Hebron), daughter Nicole Warrington of St Louis, MO, sons Kevin Althouse of Hebron MD and Christian (Caitlin) Gray of Nanticoke, Maryland, sister Mary Althouse (of Salisbury), grandchildren Kaelynn, Brantley, Leilend, Avree, Aston, and Adalee and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents John R Althouse and Katherine (Kitty) MeiseAlthouse.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD. The funeral on May 1, 2020 will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions followed by interment at Springhill Memorial Gardens in Hebron MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations: Nelsons United Methodist Church, Life Crisis Center in Salisbury MD, and the Lung Cancer Program at Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020