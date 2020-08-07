1/1
Susanne Haile
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susanne Haile

Snow Hill - Susanne Crosby Haile, 88, of Snow Hill, Maryland passed away on August 6, 2020, at the Harrison House Nursing Home in Snow Hill. She was born September 19, 1931, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of William Kempton Crosby and Harriet Walker Crosby. She graduated from the Greenwood School and was awarded a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the Maryland Institute in Baltimore. She Married Edmund Frederick Haile on February 5, 1955.

Surviving is her husband, her daughter Sarah Gentry (Joseph), her son Kempton Crosby Haile (Margaret), four grandchildren and a great grandson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wesley Royston Haile, and a daughter, Harriet Lillian Haile. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. www.hollowayfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved