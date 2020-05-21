Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Suzanne J. Sams

Salisbury - Suzanne J. Sams, 73, of Salisbury, passed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born on February 18, 1947 in Wheaton, IL, she was the daughter of the late Raymond McGrath and the late Dorothea McGrath.

She graduated from Wheaton High School in Wheaton, IL. In her early years, she moved to Chicago, IL where she was employed with the airlines and various medical clinics. While in Chicago, she met her husband of 29 years, Ronald Sams. Suzanne was accomplished as a healthcare billing specialist and worked for many years with Peninsula Neurosurgical & Associates. She attended St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church for many years.

Suzanne is survived by her husband, Ronald Sams; three brothers, Jim McGrath, Larry (Mary) McGrath, Mike (Cyndi) McGrath; sister, Peggy McGrath Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 2:00PM-4:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Due to COVID-19, recommendations for social distancing and disinfection will be observed. A live webcast of the private service will be held on Tuesday, May 26 at 4:00PM. Please visit Suzanne's obituary at www.HollowayFH.com for details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A Pet for Life, apetforlife.org/donations.

Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.HollowayFH.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020
