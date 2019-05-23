|
Suzanne Rayne "Sue" Coulbourne
Snow Hill - Suzanne Rayne "Sue" Coulbourne, 76, of Snow Hill and formerly of Stockton, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.
Born in Salisbury, MD on December 28, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Charles Ewell and Mildred Bennett Rayne.
She was a graduate of Chocktawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach Florida, Class of 1960. She worked as a homemaker and was a clerk at the former quilting shop, The Fine Needle, in Snow Hill. She had a great passion for quilting and was an award-winning quilter.
Suzanne loved to garden and loved her family with all of her being. Her love for her children and family was unconditional and without judgment. She took great enjoyment in watching both her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles Edwin Coulbourne of Snow Hill; children, Vicki Harrison and husband Daren, currently stationed in Baumholder, Germany, Kelly Pruitt and husband Pat of Snow Hill and Charles Rayne Coulbourne of Snow Hill; grandchildren, Bryan C Hall and wife Paola, and their children, Adrianna, Daniel and Jordan, all of Colorado Springs, CO, Ashley Newby and husband Derrick, and their children Brandon and Ari, all of Fort Worth, TX, and Michael Brewington and wife Kirby, and their child Skylar, Tyler Brewington and wife Alexis and their child Macy, all of Snow Hill; a sister, Beth Rayne Zimmer of Abingdon, MD and her sister of heart, very best friend, confidant, card playing partner, and quilting prodigy, Margaret Merritt of Snow Hill.
The family will be holding a private memorial service.
Donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on May 23, 2019