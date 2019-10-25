|
Suzanne Robinson Smith
Delmar - Suzanne Robinson Smith, beloved mother, daughter, fiancee' and friend to many, age 52, of Delmar passed away suddenly at her home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
She was born September 15, 1967 in Baltimore a daughter of Belva W. (Bratton) Robinson and the late John Woodrow Robinson, who passed in 1981.
Suzanne spent her early years growing up in Sykesville, Maryland. She graduated from Sykesville High School with the class of 1985 where she was a member of the swim team. She also played softball and loved all sports. During high school Suzanne took classes to become a cosmetologist and dreamt of one day owning her own shop. After graduation she attended Howard County Community College where she studied phlebotomy which led to a career after college as a phlebotomist at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore before moving to the Eastern Shore. On the shore she worked for LabCorp, TLC and most recently at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. Over 20 years ago she was able to also fulfill her dreams to become a business owner and she opened Suzanne's Miracles and More in Delmar. She was a truly gifted hairstylist and loved to talk which was the perfect scenario for Suzanne. Suzanne was a huge Peyton Manning fan and rooted for him wherever he played, loved spending days at the beach and especially loved her flowers. Those that knew her the best will remember her for her love for life, her high level of energy, her determination to not let anything slow her down, her love for others no matter the circumstances and her compassion for her family, friends and animals.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sons, Nick and Jon Smith of Delmar; sister, Beverly Robinson of Columbia, Maryland; her fiance' and best friend, Jim Lewis of Delmar; nephews, Brett and Ryan Shank; aunts, Linda Raisovich and husband, Dan and Edna Perkins and husband, Robert; and her former husband and father of her sons, Charlie Smith of Delmar.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, and also on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. , followed by a funeral service which begins at 11:00. The Reverend Phyllis Walton will officiate.
As a long time survivor of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Suzanne religiously supported lymphoma research and had requested that memorial contributions may be made in her memory to by visiting donate.lls.org.
Services are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019