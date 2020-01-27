|
|
Sylvester Elmer Quillen
Delmar, DE - Sylvester Elmer Quillen, age 86, of Delmar, DE formerly of Millville, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, DE.
He was born in Frankford, DE on April 18, 1933 son of the late Orville Edgar Quillen and the late Blanche (Lathbury) Quillen.
Sylvester was a farmer his entire life and also worked as a waterman for many years. He worked hard to provide for his family. Sylvester was a tractor enthusiast and liked to reminisce about the good old days. He was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Belva Townsend. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Marian L. (Davidson) Quillen; six children, Eugene Quillen and his wife, Nancy Quillen, Brenda Hickey wife of the late Tracy Hickey, Marilyn Reuter and her husband, James Reuter, Donna Hitchens and her husband, Sam Hitchens, Wanda Johnson and her husband, Henry Clay Johnson, IV and Rachael Loveland and her husband, Chris Loveland; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Davidson, Norma Daisey and Linda Cresmer and several other extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE 19945, where friends and family may visit after 11 AM. Interment will follow at St. George's Cemetery in Clarksville, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Sylvester's name to the , Delaware Chapter, 200 Continental Dr., Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713 or by visiting
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020