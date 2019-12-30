|
Sylvia Ann (Sis) Givans
Salisbury - Sylvia Ann (Sis) Givans, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born June 20, 1933 in Salisbury, MD to Norma M. Hearn Givans and William H. Givans.
Sylvia graduated from Salisbury State Teacher's College (now Salisbury University) in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in elementary education. She earned a Master's Degree from Johns Hopkins University in 1962. Sylvia was an educator in Baltimore and Caroline counties and served as an Elementary Education Director for Wicomico County Public Schools. Sylvia mentored and tutored many students over the course of her career. After retiring from public schools in 1991, she was employed by Salisbury University as an adjunct faculty member in the education department. She was employed as an Intern Supervisor at Salisbury University where she assisted many individuals in their pursuit to become teachers. Sylvia was Professional Development Schools liaison from Salisbury University to various public schools in Wicomico and Dorchester Counties. Throughout her career, she maintained memberships in a variety of educational organizations.
Sylvia loved animals and will be remembered as a kind and generous soul by all who knew her.
A graveside service officiated by Rev. Jay Hurley will be held at Parsons Cemetery on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wicomico County Humane Society or a .
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020