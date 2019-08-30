|
Sylvia L. Smith
Princess Anne - Sylvia (Honey) Luvenia Smith, 86, departed this life on August 28, 2019. She was born in Somerset County the daughter of the late Cecelia Dennis and John Blake.
Sylvia attended Somerset County Public Schools and Maryland State College (now UMES).
She leaves to morn 5 children; Warren Thomas of Accokeek, MD, Pat (Alton) Maddox, Sylvia (Leon) Williams, Charles Smith, Jr. all of Princess Anne, MD., and Kenneth (Ella) Smith of Pocomoke, MD.; Sixteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, four great- great grandchildren. One sister, Janice Fields of Salisbury, MD.; a step-sister, Ethel Gale of Durham, North Carolina; a step-brother, David Harris of Beary, Wales (UK); sister and brother in-laws, Deacon Joseph and Rev. Violet Jones, Rev.'s John and Doretta Smith, Evangelist Evelyn Gaines, James Smith, Lena Tilghman, and Clifton Gale.
A funeral service will be held 3 PM Sunday September 1, 2019 at Mt. Hope A.M.E. Zion Church in Princess Anne, MD with a viewing one-hour prior. A viewing will also be held from 6 PM to 8PM, Saturday, August 31, Bennie Smith Funeral Chapel, Princess Anne, Maryland. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. To offer condolences visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 30, 2019