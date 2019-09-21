|
|
The family of the late Sylvia Smith wishes to offer their sincere thanks, appreciation and gratitude to Denise Tilghman, Cathelina Schoolfield, Teau Jones, Dr. Christjon Huddleston, Coastal Hospice Team and all who assisted in the health care to her family during her illness. We thank relatives, and many friends for their phone calls, visits, prayers, cards or any act of kindness to us during this time. May God continue to Bless You.
With Sincere Thanks,
The Family of
Sylvia Smith
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 21, 2019