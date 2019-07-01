Services
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tabatha Gribble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tabatha Lee Gribble


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tabatha Lee Gribble Obituary
Tabatha Lee Gribble

Fruitland - Tabatha Lee "Tabby" Gribble, 36, of Fruitland, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury, Maryland.

She was born on July 21, 1982 in Salisbury. Her father, Tracy Matsatsos, Sr. (Pam); and mother and step-father, Rebecca Lee Revel (Daryl) of Pittsville.

Tabby was a very giving person with a heart of gold, and she was always ready to share her good fortune with those in need. She loved flowers, watching movies, her car, and keeping a meticulous home. She loved life and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Wayne Gribble; siblings, Tracy Matsatsos, Jr., Tiffany Abitua, Brittany Camargo (Winderson), Destiny Revel, Brooke Revel, and Desiree Revel; god- daughter, Giselle Maliyah Leigh Abitua; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Dickie Gribble; grandparents, Ray and Lee Adele Burchette; best friends, Bruce Pusey and Mike Clark; her beloved Yorkie, "Tucker;" and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Bethany Revel.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Short Funeral Home, 13 E. Grove Street in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.

If anyone wants to make a donation, please donate in remembrance of Tabatha to Halo Ministries in Salisbury, Maryland.

Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now