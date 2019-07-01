|
Tabatha Lee Gribble
Fruitland - Tabatha Lee "Tabby" Gribble, 36, of Fruitland, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury, Maryland.
She was born on July 21, 1982 in Salisbury. Her father, Tracy Matsatsos, Sr. (Pam); and mother and step-father, Rebecca Lee Revel (Daryl) of Pittsville.
Tabby was a very giving person with a heart of gold, and she was always ready to share her good fortune with those in need. She loved flowers, watching movies, her car, and keeping a meticulous home. She loved life and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Wayne Gribble; siblings, Tracy Matsatsos, Jr., Tiffany Abitua, Brittany Camargo (Winderson), Destiny Revel, Brooke Revel, and Desiree Revel; god- daughter, Giselle Maliyah Leigh Abitua; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty and Dickie Gribble; grandparents, Ray and Lee Adele Burchette; best friends, Bruce Pusey and Mike Clark; her beloved Yorkie, "Tucker;" and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Bethany Revel.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Short Funeral Home, 13 E. Grove Street in Delmar. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury.
If anyone wants to make a donation, please donate in remembrance of Tabatha to Halo Ministries in Salisbury, Maryland.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 1, 2019