Tamela Donaway
Willards - Tamela "Tammy "Denise Webster Donaway, 55, of Willards, MD. Passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, surrounded by family members and friends.
Tammy was born Dec. 6, 1963 in Salisbury, MD.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Wayne Donaway Jr. and her mother Irma Jean Truitt.
She is survived by her father Edward "Jack" Truitt and children Amie Eichhorn (her father Ken Twilley Sr. and his wife Pam), and Kristin and Brooke Joseph(their father Ronald "J.J." Joseph), grandchildren Kaylee Smith, Ethan Eichhorn, Kayson-Lee Joseph, Landyn and Dalton Archer, brothers Jesse Truitt(Sandy), Jack Truitt(Rhonda) and Frank Wells(Robin), sister-in-law Charlene Waldinger, and children she considered her own, Austin, Brandon, Derrick and Kelsey, special friends Jerry and Brenda Smith, and several nieces, nephews and other special friends.
Tammy was employed by the United States Postal Service for 20 years and made many friends during that time.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The family wants to thank all of the caregivers that Tammy had help her during her final days. Contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice, in Tammy's name, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD., 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019