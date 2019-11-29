Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
For more information about
Tamela Donaway
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Tamela Donaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tamela Donaway


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tamela Donaway Obituary
Tamela Donaway

Willards - Tamela "Tammy "Denise Webster Donaway, 55, of Willards, MD. Passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, surrounded by family members and friends.

Tammy was born Dec. 6, 1963 in Salisbury, MD.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Wayne Donaway Jr. and her mother Irma Jean Truitt.

She is survived by her father Edward "Jack" Truitt and children Amie Eichhorn (her father Ken Twilley Sr. and his wife Pam), and Kristin and Brooke Joseph(their father Ronald "J.J." Joseph), grandchildren Kaylee Smith, Ethan Eichhorn, Kayson-Lee Joseph, Landyn and Dalton Archer, brothers Jesse Truitt(Sandy), Jack Truitt(Rhonda) and Frank Wells(Robin), sister-in-law Charlene Waldinger, and children she considered her own, Austin, Brandon, Derrick and Kelsey, special friends Jerry and Brenda Smith, and several nieces, nephews and other special friends.

Tammy was employed by the United States Postal Service for 20 years and made many friends during that time.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family wants to thank all of the caregivers that Tammy had help her during her final days. Contributions can be made to Coastal Hospice, in Tammy's name, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury MD., 21802. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -