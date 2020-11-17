1/1
Teresa Byrd Micheal
Teresa Byrd Micheal

Easton - Teresa Byrd Micheal, 57, of Easton passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She fought a hard & long battle with cancer.

Born in Salisbury, MD on June 26, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Robert T. & Ellen (Byrd) Hastings. She had worked in the Service Dept. at Clearwater Pool & Spa in Easton until her battle forced her to quit.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Patrick James Walter, brother Robert T. Hastings, JR & sister Rona Denise Whitelock.

She is survived by her loving husband & caregiver, Victor Micheal, sister Cynthia Hastings of Hebron, Md, nephews who she loved as her own, Tommy Patterson of Hebron & Tom Whitelock of Salisbury & his two sons, Logan & Carter Whitelock. She loved those boys to the moon & back and considered them her grandchildren,and several cousins, in-laws, & numerous friends.

The family would like to thank her hospice team for their kindness & compassion. A special thank you to Dr. Mary Deshields who was with Teresa & Vic thru every step of her journey.

Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when we can gather and celebrate Teresa.

To express condolences to the family, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
