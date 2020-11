Teresa Byrd MichealEaston - Teresa Byrd Micheal, 57, of Easton passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She fought a hard & long battle with cancer.Born in Salisbury, MD on June 26, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Robert T. & Ellen (Byrd) Hastings. She had worked in the Service Dept. at Clearwater Pool & Spa in Easton until her battle forced her to quit.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Patrick James Walter, brother Robert T. Hastings, JR & sister Rona Denise Whitelock.She is survived by her loving husband & caregiver, Victor Micheal, sister Cynthia Hastings of Hebron, Md, nephews who she loved as her own, Tommy Patterson of Hebron & Tom Whitelock of Salisbury & his two sons, Logan & Carter Whitelock. She loved those boys to the moon & back and considered them her grandchildren,and several cousins, in-laws, & numerous friends.The family would like to thank her hospice team for their kindness & compassion. A special thank you to Dr. Mary Deshields who was with Teresa & Vic thru every step of her journey.Due to Covid 19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date when we can gather and celebrate Teresa.To express condolences to the family, visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com