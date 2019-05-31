|
Teresa Eva Boothe
Salisbury - Teresa "Terry" Boothe, 90 of Salisbury, Maryland, entered into eternal life with Jesus on Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at Aurora Senior Living of Manokin in Princess Anne, MD.
Terry always considered herself first and foremost a child of GOD.
She was born on June 27, 1928 in East Hampton, Long Island, NY. She was preceded by her parents of Lithuanian decent Anthony Edward Barsdis, [World War 1, U.S. Army Infantry Veteran] and Sophia Dysken Barsdis, her husband Charles Boothe Sr. and sister Antoinette "Toni" Barsdis..
Terry was a member and fundraiser for Most Holy Trinity Parish East Hampton, NY, Holy Trinity Catholic Church Norfolk, VA, St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church Chincoteague Island, VA, and St. Francis de Sales Parish Salisbury, MD.
At age 16 Terry won the beauty contest title of Miss East Hampton, NY and was runner up in the Miss Long Island NY beauty pageant.
In high school she participated in golf, archery, theatrical group, and was the captain of her basketball team four years in a row. She loved music and played the viola, cello, drums, flute and sang in the chorus. Terry graduated East Hampton High School together with her best friend for 86 years, Irene Strong Kuhn.
Terry loved working outdoors with her father in his garden. She enjoyed helping her mother can everything from vegetables to chicken. As a child, Terry would walk the railroad tracks with a bucket collecting coal that fell from the trains to heat their home.
Terry began her career at Bulova Watch Factory in Sag Harbor, NY and worked for Bernstein Sewing Factory in Chincoteague Island, VA. She was the top women life insurance sales agent at John Hancock Company in East Hampton, NY. During hard times when some of her clients could not pay their premiums Terry would pay them out of her own pocket so they wouldn't lose their family coverage and "everyone" paid her back in full. Terry worked as the boutique manager at the Montauk Yacht Club, NY and retired as the boutique manager for A Little of What You Fancy in East Hampton, NY. Her unquestionable work ethics and cheerful personality established her as a highly regarded and sought-after employee. Terry, her bosses and co-workers shared a mutual love and respect for one another and stayed in contact throughout the years.
Terry's other talents included becoming a very accomplished self-taught professional artist specializing in portraits, pets, wildlife and landscapes in the mediums of oil, water color, pastel and charcoal. As a member of the Attic Artist in Salisbury, MD she enjoyed painting alongside her fellow artists. She was a wonderful Cub Scout Den Mother and knitted many mittens, toboggans, booties and baby blankets. She also taught herself how
to play the piano and enjoyed singing "Jesus loves me! This I know for the Bible tells me so;" In her later years she wrote short stories for her family's enjoyment. She loved nature, science, politics and enjoyed a good joke. She loved to fish as long as there was "No Talking while she's fishing". Her most prized treasures here on earth were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All that was good in her life she always gave thanks and credit to GOD. Terry's ability to love, to forgive, to be grateful, enjoy life, and smile are just a few loving attributes she gave to all that knew and love her.
Terry is survived by her four children Charles Boothe Jr and Ella, Brian D. Boothe and Leah, Diane Boothe and Michelle Marson, Daniel Boothe and Bonnie. Five grandchildren; David, Daniel, Skyler, Brian and John; Nine great-grandchildren; Jacqueline, Leah, Brian, Charlotte, Evelyn, Adam, Jacob, Esme, Sailor and several nieces and nephews, her sister Catherine Babcock and her brother-in-law Calmon (Cal) Boothe.
Terry will be fondly remembered for her strong religious faith, moral ethics, inner strength, hard work, humor, love of family and her very caring, compassionate and beautiful personality.
Visitation and Vigil will be celebrated on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 between the hours of 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. in Chincoteague Island, VA with Father Michael M. Imperial officiating.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Chincoteague Island, VA with Father Michael M. Imperial officiating followed by a gathering of family, friends and parishioners in the reception room where refreshments will be served. See some examples of Terry's amazing art work; hear some of her favorite songs that were composed and performed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Interment (The Rite of Committal) will take place at a later date at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, Section 18 following mass at Most Holy Trinity Parish in East Hampton, Long Island, NY.
Information with date and times can be found at www.easthamptonstar.com in the obituaries section.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to your local food pantry.
Services entrusted to Salyer Funeral Home, Inc. in Chincoteague Island, VA where condolences may be made online at www.salyerfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 31 to June 5, 2019