Teresa Kelly

Parksley - Retired Nurse Dies at Home



Mrs. Teresa Flanagan Kelly, 93, of White's Neck Road, Parksley, passed away at home surrounded by family on Monday, June 22.



She was born to Patrick and Margaret Flanagan in New York City, where she grew up. She graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Manhattan. She then went on to have a long career serving her communities as a nurse. She worked at Long Island Jewish Hospital, New Hyde Park, NY, Eastern Long Island Hospital, Greenport, NY, and Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox, VA. Much of her career was spent as an emergency room nurse and she was well-known for her professionalism, composure under pressure, and compassion.



Teresa was a dedicated wife and mother. She met her late husband Thomas Kelly, a NY State Parkway Policeman, when he was injured in the line of duty and a patient at Long Island Jewish Hospital. She is survived by their four children: Dr. Patrick Kelly (Ellen) of Ledyard, CT, Mary Kelly (Heather Peck) of Charlottesville, Joseph Kelly (Peggy) of Parksley, and Elizabeth Kelly Hancock (Michael) of Charlottesville, along with 10 grandchildren: Patrick, Liam Kelly and Erin Kelly, Joseph and Sarah Prior, James and Thomas J. Kelly, Erik, Bryan and Kelly Hancock and five great-grandchildren: Andy & Caleb Totty, Thomas, Madelyn and Connor Kelly.



She was also loved by her many pets during her life, including cats, dogs, goats, and horses. Teresa loved poetry, music, movies and playing trivia games; which she usually won (she was Jeapordy's biggest arm-chair winner).



Mrs. Kelly was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Peter's Parish in Onley where she sang in the choir. She was a past member of St. Agnes Parish in Greenport, NY, St. Mary's Parish in Lovingston, VA, The Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary at Fatima in Weeki Wachee, FL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, Eastern Shore SPCA.



A funeral mass will be held at 4:30 on Saturday June 27th at St. Peters the Apostle, Onley VA which will also be livestreamed.



Arrangements are with Thornton Funeral Home, Parksley, VA.









