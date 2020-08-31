Teresa Smith Addlesberger
Delmar - Teresa "Terri" Smith Addlesberger, 52, of Delmar, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, surrounded by her loving family.
Her life and legacy began July 25, 1968 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, and she was a daughter of Mary Lee Pase of Delmar and the late James Lester "Smitty" Smith, who passed in 2006. Terri graduated from Delmar High school with the class of '86 where she was a cheerleader and statistician for the football team. After graduation she started her food service career at Delmar High School, where she worked for many years. She quickly learned that there was so much more to it than just serving food but helping people is what motivated Terri. Terri was always quietly helping the kids that needed a little extra lunch money or something to eat at home and initiated the Red Backpack Program in Delmar. She also helped start the Delmar Food Pantry, the Delmar High School Culinary Club and the after school program and was very involved with the Delmar Food Bank. She could always be counted on at Christmas time for helping with the Christmas Basket program for the needy and would often secretly make sure certain families had what they needed under the tree. She has worked the past several years as the Food Service Director at Sussex Tech High School. Recently, Terri fulfilled her lifelong dream of owning her own restaurant, when she opened Birdie's Bistro at Wood Creek.
Terri was a huge supporter of Delmar HS Football, was an avid boxing fan and found her peace at the beach. As a mother, she would do anything in the world to make sure her daughter knew she was loved and really enjoyed driving "the girls" around in the mini-van. Through her brief illness she maintained a wonderful sense of humor and her strong- willed personality. Terri has left a huge void in the Delmar community and will be remembered forever as a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend to so many.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her beloved husband of over 20 years, Blaine Addlesberger; a daughter, Sadie Addlesberger; a brother, Charlie Smith (Trish); nephews, Jonathon Smith and Nicholas Smith; aunt and uncles, Janet Stickles (Gary), Craig Smith (fiancé, Kathryn) and his son Keith Smith, Calvin Smith, Robin Wheeler, Nancy Jones (Bill), Penny Durr, Jenny Dibble (Gary), Toni Dean, and Timmy Wallace (Debbie); in-laws, Debbie and Mike Addlesberger; brothers-in-law, Grayson Addlesberger and Carey Addlesberger; and her best friends and "sisters," Wendy, Jennifer and Heather. She is also survived by her beloved Chesadore, "Zoey."
She was preceded in death by her father, Smitty; and her step-father, Bob Pase, who passed in 2018.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Short Funeral Home in Delmar, and also on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Due to current gathering restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. Funeral services for family and close friends will be private and by invitation from the family only.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Renovate Church, 800 E. East Street, Delmar, MD 21875.
