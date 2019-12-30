|
|
Terrace Moses
Norfolk - Terrace "Terry" Lee Moses, 70 of Norfolk, VA was born January 11, 1949 in Cape Charles, VA to Jannie Jones Smith and the late John Moses, Sr. He transitioned peacefully to eternal rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at home.
Terrace graduated from James M. Bennett High School. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served for two years. He worked for Campbell Soup Company for many years until closing; afterward, he pursued a career in Masonry until his health failed.
He loved the Washington Redskins and enjoyed singing. For Terry, there was no meal like fried fish, fried white potatoes with onions, homemade cornbread or biscuits. He also loved to cook.
He leaves to cherish loving memories to his wife; Betty. Children; Joseph, Andre' and Sonya, all ofNorfolk, VA.Mother; Jannie Jones Smith. Brothers; John Moses, Sr. (Linda), Samuel and Anthony Moses, of Salisbury, MD, Douglas Moses Sr. (Suzanne), Seaford, DE and Melvin Moses, Cape Charles, VA. Sisters; Violet Wallace (Douglas, Sr.), Fruitland,MD., Janet Moses and ValariePolk (Henry), Salisbury, MD.Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Alexander Moses, Sr.,stepfather; John E. Smith and Stepmother, Maggie Moses.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019