Norfolk - Terrace "Terry" Lee Moses, 70 of Norfolk, VA was born January 11, 1949 in Cape Charles,VA to Jannie Jones Smith and the late John Moses, Sr. He transitioned peacefully to eternal rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at home.

Terrace graduated from James M. Bennett High School. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served for two years. He worked for Campbell Soup Company for many years until closing; afterward, he pursued a career in Masonry until his health failed.

He loved the Washington Redskins and enjoyed singing. For Terry, there was no meal like fried fish, fried white potatoes with onions, homemade cornbread or biscuits. He also loved to cook. He leaves to cherish loving memories to his wife; Betty. Children; Joseph (Trina), Andre' and Sonya, all of Norfolk, VA. Mother; Jannie Jones Smith. Brothers; John Moses, Jr. (Linda), Samuel and Anthony Moses, of Salisbury, MD, Douglas Moses Sr. (Suzanne), Seaford, DE and Melvin Moses, Cape Charles, VA. Sisters; Violet Wallace (Douglas, Sr.), Fruitland, MD., Janet Moses and Valarie Polk (Henry), Salisbury, MD. Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Alexander Moses, Sr., stepfather; John E. Smith and Stepmother, Maggie Moses. Services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, 11am with a viewing one hour prior the service at the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, P.A., 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801. To offer condolences, visit www.thestewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
