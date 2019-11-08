|
Terrence Hager
Salisbury - Terrence Bradford Hager, "Terry" born September 23, 1948 in Milford, Delaware to the late Mary Webb Hager and Harry Hager, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the John B. Parson Home in Salisbury, Maryland from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Terry was a lifelong resident of Laurel and made his home at the John B. Parsons for the past 2 years. He was a graduate of the Laurel High School Class of 1968.
Mr. Hager was a retired pipefitter from the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local 486. He was an avid hunter and was an excellent artist, making many pictures using pencils.
He is survived by his sister, Travis White Sepulveda and her husband Bob of Bethel, Delaware, sister-in-law, Sue Hager of Salisbury, Maryland; three nieces, Eileen Sepulveda Dawson and her husband Keith of Lewes, Delaware, Karen Sepulveda Huffman and her husband Ken of Bethel, Delaware, and Kelly J. Hager of Baltimore, Maryland, and a nephew, David Lecates and his wife Katie of Hampstead, North Carolina. Several great-nieces and great-nephews also survive him. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his sister Rosalie White Kehlenbrink; 2 brothers, I. Vincent Hager and Jerry S. Hager, and his niece Lisa Lecates Fasold.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, 700 West Street, Laurel, Delaware 19956. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 12:30pm-1:30pm. Reverend Howard Travers will officiate. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Laurel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Terry's memory to the John B. Parson Memory Care Unit "Activites Dept.", 300 Lemmon Hill Lane, Salisbury, Maryland 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home in Laurel, Delaware.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019