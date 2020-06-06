Terrie Lee Bernstein
SALISBURY - Terrie Lee Bernstein, 58, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Born in Seaford, DE, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Lee Donaway and Jean Emily Oliphant Donaway.
She was a graduate of Wicomico Sr. High School. Terrie was one of the principals of Eastern Wireless Telecomm, Inc. where she helped start the business in 2000. She enjoyed boating, traveling to Las Vegas, being in her pool, and her pet cats, "Midnite", "Harley" & "Mollie".
Terrie is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Kerry Bernstein; a sister, Debbie Jean Handy of Salisbury; father and mother in law, Daniel and Peggy Bernstein of Chincoteague VA; two brothers in law, Aaron Bernstein (Leeanne) of Ashburn, VA, and Bryan Bernstein (Brenda) of Hebron, MD; aunts and uncles, Doris Trader, Walter Donaway (Linda), George Donaway (Ruth); and several nieces, nephews & cousins.
In addition to her parents, Terrie was also preceded in death by her brother, James William Donaway.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, @ 12:30 pm at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron, with Rev. Maurice Enright officiating. There will be a visitation at Holloway Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 11:00 - 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.