Terrill A. Pitts
Salisbury - Terrill A. Pitts, 50, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 AM, with a public viewing one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
Salisbury - Terrill A. Pitts, 50, died Thursday, May 28, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 AM, with a public viewing one hour prior, at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A., Salisbury. Please visit www.lewisnwatsonfuneralhome.com to offer condolences to the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.