Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Terry Lee Martin


1956 - 2019
Terry Lee Martin Obituary
Terry Lee Martin

Salisbury - Terry, 63, of Salisbury, MD passed on September 26, 2019. He was born on May 24, 1956 in Baltimore, MD to his late parents, Robert Martin and Hallie Hoy Colonna.

Terry was a graduate of Pocomoke High School and served as a Collections Specialist for Delmarva Collections of Salisbury, MD. He lived his life to the fullest and with the upmost passion for crabs, beer, and fishing. Terry was an avid fisherman and loved to be on the water. He enjoyed spending time with family and taking all the food leftovers. Terry always had a way of making the family trips to Nags Head memorable and a special occasion for everyone.

Terry is survived by his siblings, Shelly (Freddy) Mitchell of Pocomoke City, MD, Sherry Mumford of Salisbury, MD, Linda White of Millsboro, DE, and Douglas (Laura) Colonna of Salisbury, MD; nieces and nephews, Joey Ferrell, Heather Knowles, Lee Brittingham, Shannon Colonna, Doug Mumford, Hallie Kaye Colonna; numerous great nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 6:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 5:00PM-6:00PM. Terry will be interred with family in a private ceremony at a later date at First Baptist Cemetery in Pocomoke City, MD.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 30, 2019
