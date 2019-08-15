|
|
Teruko Achtermann
Lewes - Teruko Achtermann known to many as "Mum Mum" or "Teddy" of Lewes, DE passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2019. Born in Osaka, Japan on October 23, 1926 where she met and married her husband John, who was stationed there during World War II, before moving to the states and becoming a citizen. She worked at Dressco in Lewes and then Ken Stacy in Georgetown, Delaware. Because of her love for sewing, she was able to help make a lot of brides to be, have their most beautiful day by altering their wedding dress. She worked at Candlelight Bridal Shop in Millsboro, DE for over 20 years. She also enjoyed crocheting and playing poker, but her passion was going to the casino. Her favorite show was the Walking Dead; needless to say she loved horror movies. She was preceded in death by her husband John Achtermann and daughter Joan Radish. Teruko is survived by two sons, John Achtermann of Angola, Joseph Achtermann of Oak Orchard and two daughters Lola Achtermann of Lewes and Mary Saulsbury and her husband Joby of Mardela Springs, MD. She also leaves behind eleven grandchildren: Johnny, Teruko, Louie, Stephanie, Jerry, Allan, Matt, Erin, Steven, Nicole & Christina along with 19 great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, with a viewing and visitations from 11 AM - 1:30 PM. The Rev. Evans Clark will officiate. Interment will follow at St. John's United Methodist Church Cemetery in Georgetown. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Vitas Hospice, 30265 Commerce Drive, Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966. Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 15, 2019