TFC Marvin Sylvester Henry (Ret.)

Eden - Ret. Maryland State Police officer, TFC Marvin Sylvester Henry, 73, of Eden Passed away Peacefully on September 6, 2020. at PRMC in Salisbury.

He was a Loving son of Nathanael L. and Violette Scott Henry both deceased.

He is survived by his two brothers Russell L. Henry of Eden and Michael K. Henry of Ft. Bragg NC., two Aunts, Jean Burton of Atlantic VA. and Irene Roadcap of Colorado Springs CO and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Marvin was a Veteran of The U.S. Coast Guard Reserve.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Springhill Memory Gardens. Rev. Terry Hickman Fort will officiate. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
