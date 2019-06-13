|
|
The Honorable Catherine Brown
Crisfield - The Honorable Catherine Brown, 83, of Crisfield formerly of New York, NY went to be with her Lord on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at her residence. Born August 5, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James and Sadie Warrick-Wilson.
Catherine is survived by her two daughters, Margot J. Williams and Vashty Basyahweh; two stepchildren, Roland Brown, Jr. and Ravene Brown; five grandchildren 11 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Retired Master Sargent Roland Brown, Sr.; three brothers, Walter, Samuel and Joseph Wilson.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Crisfield High School and Academy in Crisfield with a viewing one hour prior. A viewing will also be held 6:00 - 8:00 PM Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Paul A,M.E. Church in Crisfield.
Ceremonial Rites will be be performed by Light of Crisfield Temple#86 (Elks) at 7:00 PM.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations to be made to St. Paul A.M.E. Church and It Takes a Village in Crisfield, MD.
Funeral Services entrusted to Anthony E, Ward, Jr. Funeral Hone in Crisfield, MD. To send condolences visit www.anthonyeward.com.
Published in The Daily Times on June 13, 2019