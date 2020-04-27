|
Thelma B. Corbett
Salisbury - Thelma Louise Brittingham Corbett, 94, of here passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born in Venton, MD on October 15, 1925, she was the daughter of the late James and Ida (Warwick) Brittingham. She attended Pittsville Church of God. Thelma had worked at Manhattan Shirt Company and later as a school crossing guard. She loved to knit and crochet.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John William Corbett, JR in 2008 and brothers James Wainwright Brittingham and Charles Upshur Brittingham.
She is survived by her sons, Jack (Anita) Corbett of Mardela, MD and Michael Corbett, with whom she made her home, of Salisbury, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, MD. Private interment will follow at Springhill Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jamie Devaughn will officiate. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020