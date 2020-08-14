Theodore Thomas Jefferson, Jr.
Salisbury - Theodore Thomas Jefferson, Jr., 73, of Salisbury, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence. Born in Delmar, MD, he was the son of the late Theodore Thomas Jefferson, Sr. and Mary Agnes Sprague Jefferson and husband of the late Barbara Ann Jefferson.
"Tom" is survived by a son, Theodore Thomas Jefferson, III (Cyndi) of Springfield, WV; 3 grandsons, Theodore Thomas Jefferson, IV, Clyde Jacob Jefferson, and Taylor Clark Jefferson.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held in the chapel at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 am with Rusty Barnes officiating. Attendee's must adhere to social distancing and please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com
to express condolences to the family.