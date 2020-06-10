Theresa Ann Derrickson
Theresa Ann Derrickson

SALISBURY - Theresa Ann Derrickson, 93, of Salisbury died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Tuscarora, PA she was the daughter of the late Josiah and Matilda Kuhn.

Theresa had wonderful empathy and kindness for most everyone. She was always willing to be supportive and assist in any way she could. Theresa enjoyed adventure and travel. When just starting out, she wanted to be in the "glamorous" profession of airline stewardess and fly the world on airplanes. The position at the time required a nursing education and certificate. So of course, she got one. The path diverted when she met Chuck at the Thomas Jefferson Teaching Hospital of Center City Philadelphia. Soon after they were married. Chuck and Tessie went on many trips together, mostly to Florida and the Caribbean, but also Europe on a few occasions. When she got older books were her gateway. She always had 2-3 going at any given time.

She was a devoted mother and a cherished partner to her husband of 48 years, Dr. Charles (Chuck) Derrickson. She had a gentle sense of humor and was a graceful, gracious person. Family and friends, of which she had many, will miss her deeply.

She is survived by her children, Charles (Chip) Derrickson, Jr. of Salisbury, Paul Richard Derrickson and his wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) of Broadlands, VA, Jim Derrickson of Wasilla, Alaska and William (Max) Derrickson and his wife, Olivia Farrar of Ponta Do Sol, Maderia, Portugal; grandchildren, Russel (Rusty) Derrickson, Ryan Derrickson and his wife, Amie, Richard Derrickson and his wife, Danielle, Patrick Derrickson, Christopher Derrickson; great grandchildren, Cassidy Rose, Jacob and Mason Derrickson.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Theresa was also preceded in death by a daughter Amy that died at the age of 5; and all of her siblings, Matthew, Paul, Joseph, William, George, Mary and Catherine (Kitty).

A service will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Theresa's memory to the Joseph House, P.O. Box 1755, Salisbury, MD 21802.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.






Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
