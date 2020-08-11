Theresa May Sise
Theresa May Sise (nee James) passed away on August 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife for 39 years of the late Harold Joseph "Joe" Sise, Sr. and devoted mother of Nanette Davila, Sharon (Calvin) Raver, and Harold Joseph "Joe" (Beth) Sise, Jr. She is survived by 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Also, she is survived by her special caregivers Belen Moreno and Ana Arzola. Terry was the sister of the late Harry Edward James, Jr., Eleanor James (Arthur) Kelley, and Charles Goudy (Rose) James.
Services will be held privately with the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gilchrist Hospice 555 West Towsontown Blvd., Towson MD 21204 or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.