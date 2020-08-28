Thomas B. Goff
Snow Hill - Thomas Britton Goff "Britt", age 77 passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020.Raised in Goldsboro, NC, he was the son of the late John Thomas Goff and Gladys P. Vail Goff. He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Teresa White Goff, and children Thomas B Goff and Stacey Brittney Goff and fiancé Rodney Derrickson, all of Snow Hill. Also surviving are his sisters Jackie Pate( Denny), Lanell Morene, and Annette LaVie, mother-in-law Joanne F. White, and brother-in-law, Darell Jenkins. There are six grandchildren, Crystal Taylor (John) Tina Littleton (Darell), Eddie Marvel, Cole Goff, Shayley Goff and Rowen Derrickson, and five great-grands, Jaylin, Landon, Carlton, Waylon and Carla. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Goff Marvel, father-in-law Paul E. White, Jr., sisters, Edith Baker, and Betty Jenkins, and brothers-in-law Ralph Baker and Tony Morene.
Britt found his first love of the grocery business when he started working at Acme as a bag boy and delivering groceries on his bicycle. In the years to come, he owned, and was President of eight Goff's IGA grocery stores. He also served his community and was always around to lend a helping hand. He served in the Army for 3 years, and attended business school for 2 years. He was a member of the American Legion, Worcester Post #67, Elks Lodge, hunting club and was a retired fireman. An avid NASCAR fan he also raced go-carts in Newark, and stock cars in Delmar. He enjoyed baseball, football, and watching westerns. An outdoorsman, he loved to garden, bird watch, and work on his fish pond. He was the most loving Dad, and coolest Pop-pop, best advice giver, and friend to all. He never stopped dating his wife and soulmate of 40 years- their love was true love. He will be missed beyond measure and loved forever.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1st at 11:00 AM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Snow Hill. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM. Rev. Danny Bradford will officiate. Interment will follow in Snow Hill Christian Cemetery. A donation in his memory may be made to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com