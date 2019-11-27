|
|
Thomas Edward "Tucker" Bedsworth, Jr.
Princess Anne - Thomas Edward "Tucker" Bedsworth, Jr. died on November 25, 2019 at the Alice B Tawes Rehabilitation Center in Crisfield. Born on September 22, 1936, in Piedmont, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Thomas Edward Sr. and Doris Bedsworth. He moved to Champ, MD at the age of one and spent the remainder of his life living in Somerset County.
Educated in the Somerset County Public Schools, he graduated from Washington High School in 1955. He was active in sports throughout high school and was voted "most athletic" in his senior year. He served four years in the United States Marine Corps achieving the rank of Gunnery Sergeant. After discharge, he went to work for Dresser Industries retiring after 40 years of service. He purchased and worked a farm raising registered Angus cattle, Quarter horses and in his later years, Boer goats. His memberships included the Somerset County Farm Bureau, the Angus Association, the Quarter Horse Association and the Boer Goat Association. He was an avid livestock showman throughout his life showing cattle, horses and swine. He served on the Somerset County Fair Board as Vice President and was Livestock Superintendent for many years. He also worked with 4-H helping a number of young people with their livestock projects.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Bedsworth, four children, Juanita Boyles; Ed Bedsworth (Kathy); Vicki Miller (Kevin); and Lauri Marshall (Sam). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Karen Willoh (Zac); Tom Miller (Liz); Stephanie Dixon (Dan); Michael Marshall (Mary); and Katlyn Jones (John), four great grandchildren (Joseph, Miriam, Chloe and Finn) four siblings, Joanna Johnson; Mary Horner; Bill Bedsworth and Cindy Aurelio and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Bedsworth and a great grandchild, Maisyn.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 2 at 1pm at St. Peter's Cemetery in Oriole, MD. All are invited to join the family at a reception after the service at Antioch United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Princess Anne.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Antioch United Methodist Church 11656 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne, MD designated to either the Sharing and Caring Committee or the Kentucky Missions trip or to the Somerset Humane Society PO Box 493 Princess Anne, MD.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019