Thomas Edward Collins Sr.
1927 - 2020
Thomas Edward Collins Sr.

PARSONSBURG - Thomas E. Collins Sr. 93, was born on February 7th, 1927, in Parsonsburg, Maryland, to John Henry Collins and Eva (Taylor) Collins. He peacefully departed this earthly life on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland.

A viewing is scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2020, from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm, and Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, at Jolley Memorial Chapel P. A., in Salisbury, MD. A private funeral service will follow. Interment is at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron, MD.

Note: Jolley Memorial Chapel, P.A. will comply with the COVID-19 rules regarding masks and safe social distancing. Therefore, anyone attending the the viewing and/or funeral service must wear a mask.




Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Jolley Memorial Chapel
Jolley Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Jolley Memorial Chapel
1213 Jersey Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
(410) 749-6461
